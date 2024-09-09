NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.77

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 106.42%.

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

