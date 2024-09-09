NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 38,526,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,654,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company's revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

