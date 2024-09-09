NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $80.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.