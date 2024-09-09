NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 962.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $107,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.66. 437,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

