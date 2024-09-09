NetMind Token (NMT) Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $75.73 million and $8.50 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,386,048 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.8181334 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,559,786.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

