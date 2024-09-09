Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 659 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 922.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

