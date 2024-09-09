Mount Lucas Management LP Has $655,000 Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

