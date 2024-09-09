Mount Lucas Management LP Has $405,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.