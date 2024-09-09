Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

Roku Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $1,029,729 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.