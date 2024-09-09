Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,950,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $533.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.