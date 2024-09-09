Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

