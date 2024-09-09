Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $171.18 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $51.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.18 or 0.00309069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00566779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00108458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00082029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

