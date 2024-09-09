Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,737 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. 875,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.