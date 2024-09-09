MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

MFIC opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

