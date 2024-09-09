Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.42 and last traded at $85.53. 5,494,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,235,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

