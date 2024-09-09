Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.59

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$50.59 and last traded at C$54.53, with a volume of 48584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

