Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.59

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$50.59 and last traded at C$54.53, with a volume of 48584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Methanex
Methanex Stock Performance
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current year.
Methanex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.