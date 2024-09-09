MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,814.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,659.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

