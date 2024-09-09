Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.57) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 471.20 ($6.20). The company had a trading volume of 344,244,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,381. The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,706.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($65,317.55). Also, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

