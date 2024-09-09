Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

