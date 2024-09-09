McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $665.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Leerink Partners from $670.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.93.

NYSE MCK opened at $504.17 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $412.64 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

