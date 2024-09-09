McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $290.99 and last traded at $290.41. 705,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,489,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.51.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCD. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

