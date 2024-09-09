McBroom & Associates LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,977,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 358,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.