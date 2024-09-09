Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.89% of Maximus worth $98,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $87.55. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

