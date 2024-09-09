Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Maxim Power Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$193.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.21.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0699352 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.