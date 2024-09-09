Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $477.20 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.65. The company has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

