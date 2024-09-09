Mark Fitzgibbon Purchases 85,685 Shares of nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon bought 85,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($374,216.12).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

Get NIB alerts:

NIB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.