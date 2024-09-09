MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $31.11. MarineMax shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 42,265 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a market cap of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

