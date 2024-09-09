Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.08. 10,053,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 56,872,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.