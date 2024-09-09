Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.91

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 17658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$270.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.27 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$93,199.92. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

