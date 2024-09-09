Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.91

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 17658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.
Mandalay Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$270.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.27 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Featured Stories
