Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $253,582.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 0.99854690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000301 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $249,064.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.