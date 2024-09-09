Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.83.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.