M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.’s (NYSE:MBAVU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

M3-Brigade Acquisition V’s (NYSE:MBAVU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 10th. M3-Brigade Acquisition V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

NYSE MBAVU opened at $10.02 on Monday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

