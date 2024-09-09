Luxurious Pro Network Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $792.76 (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $412,770.79 and $792.76 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token launched on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution.

LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LPNT%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39501052/whitepaper-lpntoken.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

