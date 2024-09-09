Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 6,077,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,554,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

