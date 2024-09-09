LSV Asset Management Sells 86,973 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.85% of Ally Financial worth $103,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

