LSV Asset Management Sells 65,132 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,132 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.09% of Voya Financial worth $78,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,884,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

VOYA opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

