LSV Asset Management Sells 16,340 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.83% of National Fuel Gas worth $91,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

