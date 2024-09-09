LSV Asset Management Sells 148,700 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $83,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $81.83.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
