LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,272,974 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 186.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272,974 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of ADT worth $73,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after buying an additional 7,131,950 shares in the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after buying an additional 341,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 741,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,031,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

