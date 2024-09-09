LSV Asset Management Purchases 43,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $146,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.