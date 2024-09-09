LSV Asset Management Has $69.17 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,312,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $69,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.48 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

