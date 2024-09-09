LSV Asset Management Has $118.99 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,853 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.88% of Western Union worth $118,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Union by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 45.5% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 115,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Western Union Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WU opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

