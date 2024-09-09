Loop Capital Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $52.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.30.

NYSE CNM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

