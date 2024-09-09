Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.65. 1,251,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,114,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

