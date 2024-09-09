Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $54.24 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 902,246 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 13.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $54,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. 226,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

