Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.22. 161,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,222. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

