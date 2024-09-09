Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 227,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. 105,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,541. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.