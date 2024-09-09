Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,805,000 after buying an additional 420,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.87. 830,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.