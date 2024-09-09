LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

LL Flooring Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Featured Articles

