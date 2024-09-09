Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $494.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,365,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,338,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326867 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.