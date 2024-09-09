Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $494.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,365,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,338,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00326867 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

